OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Begged Miami Police For Restraining Order Against Christian Obumseli Weeks After She Attacked Him In Elevator
Newly released bodycam footage taken two days before Courtney Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in self-defense has been released, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising new footage was taken on April 1, two days before Christian Obumseli’s death on April 3, when Miami police were called to the couple’s apartment complex following a “domestic disturbance” in the building’s lobby.
The apartment complex’s security guard, who called the police over the domestic disturbance, is also in the footage explaining how Obumseli “charged” at Clenney in the building’s lobby.
“We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her,” the guard told the police.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new bodycam footage comes after another video – showing Clenney attacking Obumseli in an elevator less than two months before his suspected murder – surfaced.
In that video, recorded on February 21 around 8:30 PM, the feuding couple both enter the apartment building's elevator before Clenney starts smacking, punching and pulling Obumseli's hair. As they exit the elevator, the OnlyFans model is seen smacking and pushing her boyfriend before they both walk out of the security camera's field of view.
Obumseli was ultimately killed roughly five weeks later when Clenney stabbed him to death in what she and her lawyers have claimed was self-defense.
Although Clenney was initially cleared of any wrongdoing over her boyfriend’s killing, police later reopened the case following pushback from Obumseli’s family.
Clenney was ultimately arrested and charged with Obumseli’s murder in early August. She was at a Hawaii rehab center for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of her arrest.
After being extradited back to Miami to face trial, Clenney pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in connection to Obumseli’s death.
Frank Prieto, the 26-year-old’s lawyer, has argued Clenney killed Obumseli in self-defense and should therefore only face a manslaughter charge.
“Obumseli was the abuser, the worst kind of abuser. He would manipulate and abuse Courtney in private when he thought nobody was around,” Prieto said in a statement one day after Clenney was arrested in Hawaii on August 10.
“She will be exonerated, and Courtney will be seen for what she is: a victim of domestic abuse that survived her abuser,” he added.