An ex-girlfriend of Scorpion star Elyes Gabel filed a police report and restraining order against the actor after he allegedly raped her in her sleep, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman, who has not been named, claimed the incident took place on July 3, 2022. She then filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department approximately 20 days later, followed by a more recent restraining order filed in a Los Angeles County Court.