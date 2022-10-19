'Scorpion' Star Elyes Gabel Accused Of Raping Ex-Girlfriend In Her Sleep
An ex-girlfriend of Scorpion star Elyes Gabel filed a police report and restraining order against the actor after he allegedly raped her in her sleep, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, who has not been named, claimed the incident took place on July 3, 2022. She then filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department approximately 20 days later, followed by a more recent restraining order filed in a Los Angeles County Court.
According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the woman said she dated Gabel for over one month before the alleged rape took place.
“He raped me while I was asleep. I woke up with him inside of me,” Gabel’s accuser wrote in the filing. “He threatened to tell the police I ‘forced myself on him.’ He also didn’t use a condom without my consent.”
A police report filed on July 23 provided more detail regarding the incident after the LAPD interviewed the actor’s accuser.
“Victim was in contact with her ex-boyfriend (suspect) via text and invited him to come over and hang out,” the police report read. “Shortly after, the suspect’s arrival they ordered pizza and were hanging out with her friends.”
“The victim offered that the suspect stay the night because he had been drinking and she did not want him to drive under the influence,” it continued. “The suspect agreed to spend the night at the victim’s residence.”
Then, around 4 AM, Gabel’s accuser claimed she realized “her underwear was pulled down to her knees and she could smell and feel oil all over her body.”
“The suspect then got on top of her (from behind) and began inserting his erected penis inside her vagina for approximately 30 seconds to one minute (the victim said the suspect penetrated her vagina with his erected penis approximately 5-10 times),” the police report added.
The woman also told the responding officers she had washed both her underwear and her bed sheets after the alleged incident, meaning the officers could not collect any evidence from the potential crime scene.
Also, since the alleged rape took place 20 days before Gabel’s accuser reported it, the woman was not sent to undergo a sexual assault forensic exam.
The LAPD's investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
“There is absolutely no truth to these claims,” a spokesperson for the 39-year-old Scorpion star told The Blast regarding the rape allegations against the actor. “Elyes was romantically involved with this individual for many months – and her allegations are simply false.”