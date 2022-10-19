Country Legend George Strait Wanted To Give Up His Career Years Before Marriage Issues Were Exposed
Living legend George Strait called it quits on his fabulous singing career after suffering a string of tragedies years before his marriage issues with his wife, Norma, were exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"George said it's time," a pal revealed in 2019. "He grabbed for the brass ring and got it, but there was a lot of heartache along the way as well. He'd rather leave his fans with great memories and live out his days out of the public eye."
The friend said that the singer was finally going to settle down with his gorgeous wife, who he eloped with when they were teenagers.
"You're not going to find any singing star with more money and fame who wants less attention than George," the insider revealed at the time. "He and Norma have a nice home in San Antonio and a large ranch down by the border of Mexico.
"But George couldn't give a hoot about the trappings of success and when he does go out, he doesn't wear his cowboy hat, so many people don't even recognize him — and that's just the way George likes it."
As RadarOnline.com reported, George, 70, is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher — a topic that has allegedly created tension in his marriage with Norma. The All My Ex's Live In Texas singer recently sold their San Antonio property for $6.9 million.
Now, he's reportedly looking to kick back and relax at his 8,000-acre Texas ranch near the Mexican border — but Norma is digging her heels over the news.
“You have to drive a half hour to get a quart of milk out there!” one source revealed, pointing out that the closest town is Catarina and it only 100 residents.
“George’s life away from performing is all about ranching and roping, but Norma loves to shop at fancy stores and have nice lunches with her gal friends,” the pal added. “Norma loves the ranch, too – but not as a 365-day-a-year proposition.”
George reportedly has no plans on backing out of his dream.
“It’s a major sticking point between them,” another insider claimed, adding the two have been arguing about the issue lately.
He married Norma in 1971 when they were just 19. Following their nuptials, George enlisted in the U.S. Army, and then he launched his music career. The couple was rocked by tragedy when their daughter lost her life in a car accident in 1986. She was only 13.
Despite all the heartache, their marriage survived, but George's desire for a quiet life might be the last straw.