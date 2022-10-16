70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed

Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 70-year-old Down and Out singer and his wife, also 70, recently sold their San Antonio property for a whopping $6.9 million. Now, George is reportedly looking to kick back and relax at his 8,000-acre Texas ranch near the Mexican border.