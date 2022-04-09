Courtney Tailor Cries Self Defense Over Death Of BF, OnlyFans Model Lawyers Up

Prieto makes it perfectly clear that he believes his client was fighting in self-defense during the domestic disturbance that got cops sent out to their home that fateful day.

He went on to claim, "At the time of the incident, Mr. Obumseli was committing a forcible felony. He had gained access to Courtney’s apartment without permission on several occasions in the days leading up to this incident."

"Courtney acted in self-defense; the investigation by both the City of Miami Police Department and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will conclude such," he continued. "With that said, we would ask for the public’s understanding about observing the family’s privacy at this time."

Christian's family, as well as their attorney Lee Merritt, have yet to comment on the new string of allegations.