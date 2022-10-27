Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned.
A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern.
"Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking for people to party with." The worried pal said, "This wasn't a situation where Wendy was coming out to catch up with friends," revealing she never mentioned the business endeavors she allegedly has on the horizon.
"Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party," the source added, "Once she realized that this wasn't that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes."
According to the concerned insider, Wendy has no one looking out for her and she's randomly texting people "looking to party."
"She wants people to hang out with because she's bored," they continued. "So, she went through her phone and ended up texting one of the people in the group."
"No one is looking after her, and she's not looking after herself. It's a really sad situation," the insider concluded. While her friends might be worried, her rep isn't.
"I think she looks good, doesn’t she!" her representative told The Sun in response to the bizarre outing. "Wendy is an adult. Adults go out alone to meet up with friends all the time."
Wendy was released from rehab last month after seeking treatment for "extreme alcohol abuse."
The ex-Wendy Williams Show host's team announced she had checked into a facility in August; however, RadarOnline.com learned she checked into the Malibu wellness facility one month before.
"Alcohol has been a real struggle for her over the past several years. She is battling severe alcohol abuse mixed with serious health issues," one of Wendy's close pals revealed at the time.
"There are no other drugs involved," they revealed. "She has had numerous doctors who have told her for years 'If you drink, you'll die.' She never really wanted to stop and the people around her in New York have allowed her to keep drinking."
This all went down after Wendy went MIA from The Wendy Williams Show last year after repeatedly pushing her return date following a string of bizarre health concerns. After months of speculation, rumors of alleged substance abuse, erratic behavior, and more began spreading like wildfire.
She was officially replaced by her archenemy Sherri Shepherd.