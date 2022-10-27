Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

"Wendy looked crazed and she was clearly there to party," the source added, "Once she realized that this wasn't that kind of scene, she bounced. She came and went in minutes."

According to the concerned insider, Wendy has no one looking out for her and she's randomly texting people "looking to party."

"She wants people to hang out with because she's bored," they continued. "So, she went through her phone and ended up texting one of the people in the group."