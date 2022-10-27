Wayne Gretzky Accused Of Fraud In Bombshell $1 Million Lawsuit Over Business Deal
Wayne Gretzky and his wife have been slapped with a second mega-lawsuit over a business deal gone south, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, an individual named Veera Mahajan has filed a lawsuit against Wayne and Janet Gretzky for fraud and negligent misrepresentation.
Back in August, Wayne was sued for $10 million by a man named Steven Sparks who is the creator of a weight loss gum.
In the suit, Steven said that he developed a “natural gum to manage weight.” He named the product the “OMG gum.”
After creating the product, he hired Wayne’s wife Janet Marie to be the spokesperson for the product. However, Steven said after trying the gum, Wayne claimed that he lost 35 pounds after chewing the product for 2 months.
"The statement that [Wayne] 'lost 35 lbs.' as a result of 'OMG gum' was the motivation for [Sparks] and other shareholders to invest and/or re-invest in BuChew, by either providing capital investments and/or services," the lawsuit read.
Steven said Wayne made this statement to boost the company’s stock price. Later, Steven said Wayne admitted that he made up the weight loss claim which led to the company falling apart. He sued for $10 million in damages.
Now, in the new lawsuit, Veera said she invested $5k into the company in 2018 based on Janet’s claim that Wayne personally used the gum.
She said she considered her investment to be “potentially lucrative, based on Wayne’s endorsement.”
Over time, she continued to invest thousands of dollars into the company. “Throughout the years, [Veera] increased her investment and actively advised management by donating 100 hours of advice and counsel, as well, as physically distributing boxes of “OMG gum” to various businesses. In fact, [Veera] was considered for a Board seat with” the company, the suit claimed.
Veera said after Wayne admitted his weight loss statement was not true, the hockey legend and his wife allegedly tried to take over the company.
Veera said she was substantially harmed by the defendant’ misrepresentations because she invested both money and services into the company.
The lawsuit is seeking $250k in general damages, $500k in attorney fees and another $250k in punitive damages for a grand total of $1 million.