Amusement Nightmare: Six Patrons, One Employee Injured As Ride Derails At Missouri Park
Six patrons and one employee were taken to the hospital after being injured when a ride at a Missouri amusement park derailed from its track, Radar has learned.
Silver Dollar City announced on Oct. 26 that the Silver Dollar Line Stream Train derailed from its track, injuring seven people. The amusement park stated that on-site paramedics treated the injured people before they were taken to the hospital for further treatment.
"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for the guest and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," Silver Dollar City stated on Twitter.
The amusement park also stated that further updates will be provided when they become available.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety tweeted that it responded to the train derailment. "They will begin their investigation tonight and be back on site to continue the investigation in the morning," the agency tweeted.
According to Stone County's Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin, none of the people injured suffered life-threatening injuries. According to KOLR, authorities are still trying to determine what caused the wreck.
The outlet reported that personnel from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, MSHP and at least half a dozen Mercy ambulances responded to the incident a little before 7 p.m.
A witness told KOLR that after the train tipped, her husband saw that the wheels on their car were silver instead of black before they heard the train dragging along. She said the train's cars were completely on their sides and the passengers had to break windows in order to get out.