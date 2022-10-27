Your tip
California Man Accused Of Attempting To Drown His 2-year-Old Daughter Arrested: Police

Oct. 27 2022, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Police say a California man attempted to drown his 2-year-old daughter while his 5-year-old son was locked inside his vehicle, Radar has learned.

San Bernardino police arrested Timothy Shipman, who is accused of lying his way on to Pali Mountain Camp in Running Springs, a secure facility. There, he locked the son in his vehicle before trying to drown his daughter in a pond on the facility, police say.

Both children were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, and both are in stable condition, according to police. Shipman was also taken to an area hospital for treatment before being released to deputies.

Detectives from the San Bernardino County Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant at Shipman's residence in San Bernardino and found evidence related to the investigation. Shipman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and book at the Central Detention Center on $1 million bail.

Camp staff members reportedly saw what was happening and safely retrieved the children from Shipman. "Some of the staff at the camp were able to retrieve the children and keep them safe until deputies and medical personnel arrived," Gloria Huerta, with the sheriff's department, told KABC.

According to the outlet, the incident took place at around noon on Oct. 25.

