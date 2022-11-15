Wendy Williams Ices Out Her ‘Heartbroken’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr, 22, After Leaving Rehab
Ex-talk show host Wendy Williams has not spoken to her one-time close son Kevin Hunter Jr. in the weeks since leaving a California rehab, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Kevin Jr., 22, has yet to hear from his mom since she left a treatment facility in Malibu last month.
An insider told The Sun, "Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped.”
The source added, “Kevin has been through hell this year with everything going on with his mom. It breaks his heart that things seemed to be going well while she was in rehab, but as soon as she got her freedom, she hasn't reached out to him since."
"Kevin has been trying to stay focused and finish up his last year of school, but it's been challenging having to deal with everything going on with his mother,” they said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kevin Jr. has been by his mother’s side throughout her health troubles. The issues started to surface in 2021 when Wendy missed out on her talk show season premiere. She was then hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation and skipped out on the rest of her season and has since been replaced.
Kevin Jr. was seen by Wendy’s side as she struggled to regain her health. In a video posted on Wendy’s Instagram after the hospitalization, the mother-son duo was seen laughing while walking on the beach.
Sources told The Sun, a year ago, Kevin Jr. gave his mother an ultimatum to get better or he would be gone.
The insider added, “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr. has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won't be in her life unless she fixes herself.”
Things got worse over the summer when Wendy’s brother Tommy claimed Kevin Jr had flown out to New York to see his mother but was denied at the door.
“She is not our celebrity. She's not the family celebrity. She's a member and she has her son out there like he's the paparazzi,” he said on his YouTube channel.
Wendy checked into rehab for alcohol in August but has yet to speak to Kevin Jr. since completing her treatment. The talk show host has yet to comment on the accusations.