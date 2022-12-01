'My Life Has Been Greatly Affected': Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter 'Cannot Pay Bills' After Former TV Host Stopped Paying Alimony
Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., claimed that he cannot pay his bills and is facing home disclosure after Wendy stopped paying him alimony last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising development comes one day after it was revealed that Kevin, 50, filed a motion for his alimony payments to resume after Wendy, 58, was reportedly forced to cut him off in October 2021.
According to the court document, Kevin depends on the court-ordered spousal payments from Wendy for homeowner association payments, car insurance, and to pay off his outstanding credit card bills.
"I have fallen behind on most of my bills,” Wendy’s ex-husband claimed in his request. “I currently live in a community that requires payments to the homeowner association and I'm behind on that bill.”
"If the homeowners association fees are not paid foreclosure will soon follow," he continued. "My car insurance hasn't been paid as a result of not receiving monthly severance payments. I'm behind on credit card payments because I have no money since the severance payments were suspended.”
"My life has been greatly affected since the plaintiff stopped making payments under our settlement agreement.”
Kevin also claimed he cannot afford health insurance without the monthly alimony payments promised to him as part of his and Wendy’s 2019 divorce settlement, particularly now that he is in need of hip surgery.
"The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me,” Kevin said. “I cannot pay my bills and sustain my day-to-day living.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show stopped paying her ex-husband alimony in October 2021 after she was suspended from receiving compensation.
"On October 15, of 2021 plaintiff was informed by Talk WW that her contract was being suspended and that no compensation shall accrue or be payable to plaintiff for the duration of plaintiff's disability and incapacity," Wendy’s lawyer wrote in response to Kevin’s newly filed motion.
"If, for any reason, [Wendy’s] contract with Talk WW is not renewed and/or is otherwise suspended, canceled or terminated and [Wendy] does not have any other television show being aired and paying her an equivalent salary, [Kevin] understands and agrees that all Severance Payment shall be subject to either termination or modification," Wendy’s lawyer added, citing the former couple’s divorce settlement agreement.
Kevin’s latest filing comes after the TV producer and talent manager filed a $10 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Wendy’s former producers in March in connection to his 2019 termination from the program.
According to that lawsuit, Kevin argued he was wrongfully terminated as The Wendy Williams Show’s executive producer as a result of his and Wendy’s divorce at the time.
The program’s producers fired back at Kevin and filed a motion to dismiss the $10 million lawsuit – particularly because Kevin’s marriage to Wendy was not “a protected characteristic” under the law, and because he allegedly failed to provide any evidence that he was terminated directly because Wendy filed for divorce.