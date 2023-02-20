'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Selling Off Clothes Ahead Of Georgia Mansion Hitting Auction Block As Foreclosure Drama Continues

Kim Zolciak is pulling out all the stops to collect cash, with RadarOnline.com discovering The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is selling her beloved clothing as she and her husband, Kroy Biermann 's $2.6 million Georgia mansion is set to hit the auction block.

Kim is hawking her "slightly worn" pieces, adding "some that are BRAND NEW with tags — but, the ex-Bravolebrity's clothing will cost you a pretty penny, with her highest item being a $12,000 Chanel Acrylic Suitcase Bag that she "never even carried."

However, once you commit, there's no going back.