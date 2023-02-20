'RHOA' Star Kim Zolciak Selling Off Clothes Ahead Of Georgia Mansion Hitting Auction Block As Foreclosure Drama Continues
Kim Zolciak is pulling out all the stops to collect cash, with RadarOnline.com discovering The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is selling her beloved clothing as she and her husband, Kroy Biermann's $2.6 million Georgia mansion is set to hit the auction block.
Kim is hawking her "slightly worn" pieces, adding "some that are BRAND NEW with tags — but, the ex-Bravolebrity's clothing will cost you a pretty penny, with her highest item being a $12,000 Chanel Acrylic Suitcase Bag that she "never even carried."
However, once you commit, there's no going back.
"ALL SALES ARE FINAL. NO RETURNS, EXCHANGES, REFUNDS OR CANCELLATIONS," the website reads. Interestingly enough, Kim's not the only family member selling her clothes.
Pieces from her children's Brielle, 25, Ariana, 21, KJ, 11, Kash, 10, Kane, 9, and Kaia, 9, closets are on sale, too. Her ex-NFL star husband is also doing his part.
Kroy's clothing won't bring in much money for the Don't Be Tardy TV family, as his highest-priced item is a plain t-shirt listed at $120.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Truist Bank hired a law firm and began foreclosure proceedings last August based on a $1.65 million mortgage the embattled couple received in 2013.
The bank published a notice published in February, revealing that Kim and Kroy's beloved mansion will be sold to the highest bidder. The auction will happen on March 7, meaning the pair might only have a short time left in their family home.
The sprawling 5-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom property has a master elevator, a massive pool, and a basketball court, and is located in the exclusive Manor Golf & Country Club.
Kim and Kroy appeared to be getting ready to put their home on display over the weekend.
The ex-Georgia peach shared footage of her husband doing household chores in nothing but his underwear. Kroy sported black boxer briefs while vacuuming the mansion, with Kim telling her followers, "Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir."
Ironically, the couple used to boast about having a large "staff" on-site — my, how the tables have turned.
"The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed," court documents stated.
The foreclosure rumors began last year after The Sun published court documents indicating the couple had "failed to pay back" a $300,000 loan after their Tardy TV show was canceled.
At the time, Kim's rep denied the allegations.
RadarOnline.com has reached out for comment.