Vladimir Putin Plans To Cut Off Russian Gas Supply To Europe For Supporting Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling the pressure of the ongoing war effort in Ukraine and has plans to take it out on Europe. The foreign leader is set to limit the continent's gas supply by disrupting the pipelines leading out of the Russian border.
According to electronic communications intercepted by NATO, Putin is believed to have sanctioned all outbound gas line operations coming from Russia.
Since the EU and most of the West have decided to distance themselves from Russia, they've become more reliant on the supply coming from Azerbaijan, and with them come higher prices for the key resource - a fact Putin knows all too well.
Before the war, Russia supplied over half of the gas used by European nations. Today, the number has dropped down to less than 20%, and if Putin follows through on his orders, the cut-off could cause serious issues with many of the continent's smaller nations.
Officials believe Russia will offer Europe their resources back with a multitude of economic and political demands along with it. Putin is betting on the continent's dependence of their gas as their route to bring an end to the war.
The war between Russia and Ukraine recently had it's one-year anniversary. Now, many from within the Kremlin are seriously considering replacing Putin from his position as the war has cost the world superpower billions and caused over 100,000 soldiers to lose their lives on the front lines.
Retired General Yevgeny Savostyanov gave an interview explaining how badly the Russian people have been turning on their leader.
"Putin perfectly understands the mood of people who have lost everything because of him," the former chief explained. "Putin is now terribly scared. He understands that he is in trouble."
A senior military source claims that Putin hopes his new plan will lead to support of Ukraine getting cut off, allowing Russia to take Kyiv and end the conflict as soon as possible.
"This pipeline intelligence presents a classic grey-zone scenario, whereby Russia achieves the disruption of gas supplies to Europe while maintaining plausible deniability," the source explained. "Russia has already shown a willingness to undermine energy security."
Since the information was intercepted, Turkey and the wider NATO alliance have responded by increasing their defensive resilience.
