Vladimir Putin 'Terribly Scared' Of Kremlin Coup After Failing To Win War In Ukraine Within A Year

By:

Feb. 25 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin is believed to be "terribly scared" of a potential coup taking place at the Kremlin. According to a former secret service general, there are rumors of plans to remove the foreign diplomat from his leadership position from the inside.

Retired General Yevgeny Savostyanov gave an interview explaining how badly Putin misread the West’s resolve in calling his bluff on various threats and did not realize the Russian army’s "incompetence."

"Putin perfectly understands the mood of people who have lost everything because of him," the former chief explained. "Putin is now terribly scared. He understands that he is in trouble."

The former military official pointed out that Putin's power was never called into question until the war in Ukraine. He claimed that the president "lived happily" until his own hubris took hold and "ruined everything."

Savostyanov warns that Putin is in such a psychological state that he is now clinging on to any opportunity to come out on top — possibly even by bringing the rest of the world down.

Savostyanov warned that the Russian people will suffer the ramifications of Putin's warmongering for years, if not decades.

"Russia is slipping down into the role of the leader of the third world, where we are needed only as long as we can give money," he told The Mirror. "The time will come, and [in Russia] we will see empty shelves, goods shortages, people impoverishment, and technological backwardness in all areas."

He continued to list of a number of reasons why Russia was slipping out of Putin's fingers, the first being the embattled politician's decision to lead a campaign against the West. The second was believing that Ukraine was going to be waiting for them with "flowers and hugs." The third was the fact that Putin didn't even know how his own army functioned.

Russia's massive military was allegedly built under the assumption that they would never have to see battle with the West, used more as an empty threat than a war-ready force.

Savostyanov also explained how if the Russian leader ever felt truly intimidated by the conflict, Putin would threaten nuclear war, much like he has done recently.

During the recent NATO conference earlier this month, two Russian nuclear bombers flew across the Mediterranean Sea. The maneuver was interpreted by government officials as a threat to stop any aid towards Ukraine's defense.

