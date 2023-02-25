Vladimir Putin 'Terribly Scared' Of Kremlin Coup After Failing To Win War In Ukraine Within A Year

He continued to list of a number of reasons why Russia was slipping out of Putin's fingers, the first being the embattled politician's decision to lead a campaign against the West. The second was believing that Ukraine was going to be waiting for them with "flowers and hugs." The third was the fact that Putin didn't even know how his own army functioned.

Russia's massive military was allegedly built under the assumption that they would never have to see battle with the West, used more as an empty threat than a war-ready force.

Savostyanov also explained how if the Russian leader ever felt truly intimidated by the conflict, Putin would threaten nuclear war, much like he has done recently.