Charles Koch’s Daughter Faces Backlash After Tone-Deaf Interview On Overcoming Traumas Of Privileged Childhood

The daughter of Billionaire Charles Koch is facing some serious heat after a recent interview where she described her "internal conflict" growing up in a rich household. Elizabeth Koch spoke extensively about the "Perception Box" therapy that helped her overcome her privileged trauma.

Source: Instagram - Elizabeth Koch / MEGA

The 47-year-old, who grew up in a $13 million mansion in Wichita, Kansas, framed her upbringing as feeling "trapped" by her family's success, noting, "It’s not like growing up in New York City, where a lot of people are wealthy." "We were very different in Wichita. I had so much fear that people would hate me. I heard about [my family's wealth] a lot, and I could see how other people responded to us," Koch continued. "I sensed it everywhere. I didn’t get that it was about the family. I just [assumed] that it was about me, so I must be bad." Koch refused to reveal exactly how much of her father's $59 billion fortune she was set to inherit.

Source: Instagram - Elizabeth Koch

After describing the frequent panic attacks and meltdowns she's had over the image people had of her, Koch talked about her nonprofit and its exploration into the concept of Perception Box therapy. "We all live inside an invisible but ever-present mental box - a Perception Box," she told the outlet. "This box distorts our perceptions of everything and everyone around us. It distorts our ability to understand other people, to see them clearly, to connect with them. And it distorts our ability to really even know ourselves."

After the soon to be heiress gave her tone-deaf interview to the Times, a massive backlash was directed to not only her, but to the publication itself for platforming her. On the Times tweet sharing the interview, one comment called Koch out saying, "Instead of using her fortune and privilege to try and undo her family's evil, she's using it to come up with jargon to talk herself into not caring." Another wrote, "When [the Times] set out to report this story, who did [they] envision was the audience it would benefit?" with others adding the interview was "pathetic."

Source: Instagram - Elizabeth Koch

In a 2007 essay for Smith Magazine, Koch described her history with using psychedelic drugs to help cope with the world's view of her family. After spending some time in a mental institution and extensive therapy, she came to the conclusion that, "nothing you do will ever be enough."

Koch spoke with the New York Times.

