Wendy Williams Aims For Hosting Gig At 'The View' In Latest Bizarre Rant

Former TV host Wendy Williams is looking to pick up a spot on popular talk show The View with Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. The CBS star's strange rant about her future was caught on camera while shopping at a pet store.

Source: mega

Williams was spotted at a Petco in California looking particularly frazzled as she walked down the aisles of the pet store. A fan walked up to the fuzzy-booted talk show personality and started filming as she went on a wild rant about her pets, work and her forced "retirement." Williams told the cameraman, "I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California." "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back," she continued rambling on. "I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View. Stuff like that."

Source: mega

The 58-year-old star was also spotted falling to the ground last week while getting out of her car to go to a local smoke shop. Williams yelled at those around her for help to pick herself up from the sidewalk, and a nearby photographer ran to her aid. She was dressed in a warm black turtleneck sweater, a blue jacket lined with fur and a pair of denim shorts - which stood out in the harsh winter weather of New York.

After the videos of the former TV host were shared online, fans began sharing their concerns on Twitter. One post read, "How the mighty have fallen, literally." Another asked, "Where is her team? Where are the people who are supposed to make sure this kind of s--- never happens out in public? Where is her family?!"

Source: mega

Williams hasn't been on screen since getting booted off her own show The Wendy Williams Show in June 2022. CBS cut the TV personality after several complaints began to circulate about the host's behavior during the lockdown episodes filmed at her home. One complaint alleged she walked around naked near many of the crew and would berate those who were just trying to do their jobs.

A source close to Williams said that the star's recent outings are also being taped by TV crews for an unannounced reality series revolving around the media personality's day-to-day life. "Wendy is filming a reality show. She rocked up to New York celebrity hotspot Fresco by Scotto and had a producer hand out Non-Disclosure Agreements to patrons," a source told The Sun. "When you see the women on the Real Housewives, you see them just walk into places, but really production scouts out the restaurant in advance. They set it up, there are full permissions involved."

