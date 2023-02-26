Harry Styles Joins Growing List Of Artists Turning Down Invites To Perform At King Charles' Coronation Concert

Buckingham Palace is having serious trouble locking in talent for the new king's crowning. Reps from Styles' camp claimed the recent Grammy Award winning pop star is busy with his Love On tour, hopping around from city to city in the United States.

John turned down the invite citing scheduling conflicts, but isn't currently scheduled to start his final tour until June - after the coronation.

As for The Spice Girls, it was reported earlier this month that they were set to reunite and perform at the ceremony, but had to pull out of the lineup for unknown reasons.