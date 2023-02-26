Harry Styles Joins Growing List Of Artists Turning Down Invites To Perform At King Charles' Coronation Concert
Harry Styles is the latest musical act to turn down an invitation to perform at King Charles' Coronation concert later this year.
The pop star, along with Elton John, The Spice Girls, Adele and Ed Sheeren, were all approached to attend but rebuffed the offer due to their various schedules.
Buckingham Palace is having serious trouble locking in talent for the new king's crowning. Reps from Styles' camp claimed the recent Grammy Award winning pop star is busy with his Love On tour, hopping around from city to city in the United States.
John turned down the invite citing scheduling conflicts, but isn't currently scheduled to start his final tour until June - after the coronation.
As for The Spice Girls, it was reported earlier this month that they were set to reunite and perform at the ceremony, but had to pull out of the lineup for unknown reasons.
The few acts the Royal Family were able to secure for the show include boyband Take That and sister act Kylie & Dannii Minogue.
However, Take That's reunion does have an asterisk. Robbie Williams is announced to not be appearing during the show and Jason Orange, who left the band in 2014, has yet to confirm or deny rejoining the group for the performance.
Other acts have reportedly been given invites, but Buckingham Palace have yet to give out a set line-up.
A source close to the ceremony said, "The biggest names and acts in world music are being approached for the concert. If you draw up a list of the most popular acts in the world over the past 30 years then they are all being considered."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children are also "maybes" on the guest list for the king's ceremony. The tension between the family and the rest of Buckingham Palace had been on the rise since the late Queen Elizabeth's passing.
Harry's brother Prince William is reportedly furious with his sibling. The Duke of Cambridge believes that his brother's "vicious assault" on the royal family is causing serious harm to their father's health and wellbeing.
King Charles' coronation ceremony is set to air on the BBC and is expected to draw in large numbers as this will be the first crowning of a new British monarch since the late Queen Elizabeth's crowning 70 years ago.
