Ghislaine Maxwell Uses Divorce Money To Fund Appeal To Overturn 20-Year Sex Trafficking Sentence

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is launching her appeal to overturn her 20-year sentence after coming into some extra cash following her divorce from Scott Borgerson .

The legal team is claiming one of the jurors violated the judge's orders not to discuss the case outside of court. They’re hoping this is the out they’ve been looking for.

Maxwell’s lawyer Arthur Aidala , the same lawyer who represented disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein , is set to file the 20,000 word appeal this week.

Juror 50, who identified himself as Scotty David, failed to disclose his history as a victim of sexual abuse during the jury selection process. David admitted this fact helped “influence other jurors as they deliberated the verdict."

A source says, “The juror admitted he called his psychiatrist during deliberations because he was so upset. This is in clear violation of the judge's order not to discuss the case with anyone.”

“It doesn't matter that he was calling a medical professional,” the source continued. “He clearly broke the rules and violated the jurors' oath which gives strong grounds for appeal.”