Ghislaine Maxwell Uses Divorce Money To Fund Appeal To Overturn 20-Year Sex Trafficking Sentence
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is launching her appeal to overturn her 20-year sentence after coming into some extra cash following her divorce from Scott Borgerson.
Maxwell’s lawyer Arthur Aidala, the same lawyer who represented disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, is set to file the 20,000 word appeal this week.
The legal team is claiming one of the jurors violated the judge's orders not to discuss the case outside of court. They’re hoping this is the out they’ve been looking for.
Juror 50, who identified himself as Scotty David, failed to disclose his history as a victim of sexual abuse during the jury selection process. David admitted this fact helped “influence other jurors as they deliberated the verdict."
A source says, “The juror admitted he called his psychiatrist during deliberations because he was so upset. This is in clear violation of the judge's order not to discuss the case with anyone.”
“It doesn't matter that he was calling a medical professional,” the source continued. “He clearly broke the rules and violated the jurors' oath which gives strong grounds for appeal.”
- Ghislaine Maxwell Hires Harvey Weinstein's Lawyers For $10 Million Appeal Against Conviction
- Ghislaine Maxwell Used Jailhouse Interview As Plea To Prince Andrew For Help, Convicted Trafficker Wants To Be Transferred To England: Sources
- Convicted Sex Pest Ghislaine Maxwell WHINES About 'Tasteless' Vegan Food In First Prison Interview
The convicted felon’s lawyers claim that two other jurors also failed to disclose their history with sexual abuse.
“Her lawyers will argue that Ms Maxwell was not tried by 12 fair and impartial jurors,” the source added.
Maxwell initially didn’t have the sufficient funds to pay for her appeal as her ex-husband refused to help with paying her legal bills. Jeffrey Epstein’s former pimp was able to secure $25 million from her divorce to Borgerson and is expected to use that money to fight tooth and nail to get out of serving her sentence.
The 61-year-old convicted trafficker previously tried to plea to her various contacts, such as Prince Andrew, to help her get out of her conviction. Her family said that Maxwell fears the longer she stays in prison, the more likely she’ll end up like her former partner.
Epstein was found dead in 2019 while in his New York City cell after the security cameras mysteriously went out. His death was later declared a suicide.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.