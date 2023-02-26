The Ultimate Revenge? Amy Robach Planned To Expose 'GMA' Co-Workers In Explosive Tell-All Before Massive ABC Payout Secured Silence

Amy Robach was planning the ultimate revenge if she got axed from Good Morning America over the scandalous affair with co-host T.J. Holmes by writing a blow-the-lid-off, tell-all book, RadarOnline.com learned.

Sources snitched the ex-morning show anchor, 49, was lining up who her real friends were when her messy romance with T.J. was under review by ABC — and they didn't include GMA stars George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Ginger Zee, or Robin Roberts.