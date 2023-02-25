Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Refuses To Answer Questions About Estranged Grandmother Priscilla As $35 Million War Heats Up
Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is skipping the press tour for her upcoming show Daisy Jones & The Six.
The 33-year-old actress is still mourning the sudden and tragic death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, as-well-as dealing with her grandmother Priscilla Presley's petition to be named the trustee of the estate from under Keough.
The Lovesong actress did make an appearance at the Daisy Jones London premiere and quietly ignored any question regarding the legal spat going on with her family.
The family tensions began when Elvis' ex-wife filed the petition in Los Angels questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 change to her daughter's trust which named Keough the controller of the estate. The trust includes Elvis' Memphis mansion, Graceland and 15% ownership of the legendary singer's catalogue.
A source close to the family claimed the grandmother and granddaughter were once close, but the reveal of Lisa Marie's will showed the young actress "a new side of her grandmother."
"Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother," the source said. "Lisa had her issues with her mother, but ... she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues."
- Michael Jackson's 'Addiction To Painkillers' To Blame For Lisa Marie Presley Divorce: 'It Took Over His Life'
- Presleys At War After Lisa Marie’s Shock Death: Priscilla Isn’t Talking To Orphaned Riley Keough As $35 Million Estate Battle Rages
- Late Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley, 33, Spotting Looking Tense As She Prepares To Battle Grandmother Priscilla In Court After Estate Receives $35 Million
Keough does plan on fighting her grandmother in court over the estate and has a big legal team backing her up. She has until a few days before their April 13 day in court to file her retaliation.
Although the Zola actress refused to talk about the legal battles with her grandmother, she did admit to tapping into her family’s musical heritage.
"I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, but it was a really fun experience for me," she said at the time. "I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians, and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff. But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.