Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Refuses To Answer Questions About Estranged Grandmother Priscilla As $35 Million War Heats Up

pricilla maria
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 25 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough is skipping the press tour for her upcoming show Daisy Jones & The Six.

The 33-year-old actress is still mourning the sudden and tragic death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, as-well-as dealing with her grandmother Priscilla Presley's petition to be named the trustee of the estate from under Keough.

Article continues below advertisement
elvis estate
Source: mega

The Lovesong actress did make an appearance at the Daisy Jones London premiere and quietly ignored any question regarding the legal spat going on with her family.

The family tensions began when Elvis' ex-wife filed the petition in Los Angels questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 change to her daughter's trust which named Keough the controller of the estate. The trust includes Elvis' Memphis mansion, Graceland and 15% ownership of the legendary singer's catalogue.

Article continues below advertisement

A source close to the family claimed the grandmother and granddaughter were once close, but the reveal of Lisa Marie's will showed the young actress "a new side of her grandmother."

"Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother," the source said. "Lisa had her issues with her mother, but ... she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues."

pricilla maria
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Lisa Marie Presley
Article continues below advertisement

Keough does plan on fighting her grandmother in court over the estate and has a big legal team backing her up. She has until a few days before their April 13 day in court to file her retaliation.

Although the Zola actress refused to talk about the legal battles with her grandmother, she did admit to tapping into her family’s musical heritage.

elvis austin butler
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t know if there is continuing my grandfather’s legacy, but it was a really fun experience for me," she said at the time. "I’ve listened to music and my whole family are musicians, and I’ve been around this world a lot and been on tour and all that kind of stuff. But I’d never really done it myself. So for me, it was more about my personal relationship with getting to play music, which was fun."

Source: radar

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.