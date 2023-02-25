Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Joe Biden

Tulsi Gabbard Compares President Joe Biden To Hitler After Slamming Administration For Identity Politics

gabbard biden
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 25 2023, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Tulsi Gabbard went into a tirade against President Joe Biden after he announced his commitment to diversity. The former democratic presidential hopeful went as far as to compare Biden to Adolf Hitler.

george santos tulsi gabbard fox news resume lies
Source: Stefani Reynolds - CNP/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Gabbard attempted to call out the Democratic Party for playing identity politics while performing some of her own. The 41-year-old former U.S. representative called the administration's mission to appoint a variety of races and genders in federal positions "sickening and alarming."

While appearing on Friday night's episode of Watters Primetime on Fox News, Gabbard told Jessie Watters, "What we are seeing is their philosopher identity politics."

"This is one of the reasons I left the Democratic Party" she continued. "You see how their agenda of identity politics directly undermines the traditional democratic values that were expressed beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King, that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin but based on our character."

gabbard biden
Source: mega

"You look at the core values and core principles of Adolf Hitler and Nazism what is it based on? It’s based on genetics, this philosophy of geneticism and discriminating based on their genes," she said on Friday. "That’s the issue here, really, when you cut to the core of it."

She continued to claim how these mission statements will discourage men from applying for positions. A demographic that currently occupies the vast majority of federal jobs in the country.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
And this isn't the first time the former Democrat likened Biden to Hitler. Back in October, she told a rally in New Hampshire, "I’m pretty sure they all believe they’re doing what’s best ... even Hitler thought he was doing what was best for Germany, right?"

tulsi
Source: mega
Gabbard has been going scorched earth on the Democrats after losing the party's primary for President to Hilary Clinton in 2016. She publicly announced that she had "left the left" in 2022 after claiming her former allies had become too "woke."

She also went as far as to label Clinton the "embodiment of corruption and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long."

Source: radar

