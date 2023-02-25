Tulsi Gabbard Compares President Joe Biden To Hitler After Slamming Administration For Identity Politics

Gabbard attempted to call out the Democratic Party for playing identity politics while performing some of her own. The 41-year-old former U.S. representative called the administration's mission to appoint a variety of races and genders in federal positions "sickening and alarming."

While appearing on Friday night's episode of Watters Primetime on Fox News, Gabbard told Jessie Watters, "What we are seeing is their philosopher identity politics."

"This is one of the reasons I left the Democratic Party" she continued. "You see how their agenda of identity politics directly undermines the traditional democratic values that were expressed beautifully and clearly by Dr. Martin Luther King, that we should judge each other not based on the color of our skin but based on our character."