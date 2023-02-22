T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Plot Comeback: Fired Lovers Plan To Pitch Their Own Syndicated Television Show To Play Up 'Their Undeniable Chemistry'
Unemployed cohost-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are looking to make a television comeback after being booted from Good Morning America and ABC following an investigation into their secret affair.
RadarOnline.com is told Holmes and Robach “aren't done with television and remain confident another network or cable channel will see the value in their undeniable chemistry,” with an insider teasing that “some of the best television double acts have been lovers!”
However, their return to the silver screen might have to wait. This outlet has learned their teams are encouraging the couple to pause on pitching the real-life love affair until the time is right.
“They're being urged by managers to wait for the next round of syndicated television pitches to present to buyers a new format that would rival their old slot at ABC,” the source spilled.
While the move could be risky for their already tarnished careers, the well-placed insider hit back at naysayers.
“Can they pull it off? Stranger things have happened.,” they laughed. “Daytime television is a different ballgame these days and TJ and Amy have what it takes. They are not too scarred from the scandal.”
- Unemployed 'GMA3' Lovers Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Pack On The PDA During Carefree Vacation To Mexico After Getting Fired
- Amy Robach’s Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Being Privately Supported By ‘Melrose Place’ Co-Stars Heather Locklear & Alyssa Milano After Split
- Friends Close With Former 'GMA' Host Amy Robach Are 'Trying To Get Through To Her' About Future Of T.J. Holmes Romance
As RadarOnline.com reported, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, were yanked off the air in November after their extramarital fling was exposed, infuriating host Robin Roberts and ABC executives.
They have continued to flaunt their forbidden relationship despite going through an "extremely contentious" mediation with the network.
The couple — who are both in the middle of divorces — remained unscathed after being fired, flaunting their PDA in everyone's faces after their swift departure from the network.
Their return to news might be closer than anyone thinks.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Spies exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that the pair were chasing jobs at NewsNation, with the network's boss, Michael Corn, welcoming the scandal-plagued stars with open arms — just like he did for disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.