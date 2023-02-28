Imprisoned Andrew Tate Demands Hairstylist After Embarrassing Jail Photos Expose Thinning Hairline

Controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother allegedly demanded a hairstylist while in custody, despite being bald. Tate and his crew were being held in Romania after they were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The interesting demand came as Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, filed yet another plea to be released from custody.

On Monday, a Romanian court upheld a third extension regarding his brother's detention in the country which will remain until at least March 29.