Imprisoned Andrew Tate Demands Hairstylist After Embarrassing Jail Photos Expose Thinning Hairline
Controversial media personality Andrew Tate and his brother allegedly demanded a hairstylist while in custody, despite being bald. Tate and his crew were being held in Romania after they were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The interesting demand came as Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, filed yet another plea to be released from custody.
On Monday, a Romanian court upheld a third extension regarding his brother's detention in the country which will remain until at least March 29.
Since Tate's secret compound was uncovered after he attempted to troll teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter, his lavish lifestyle was turned upside down.
According to Romanian news outlet Gandul, the brothers allegedly demanded a PlayStation gaming console and a visit from a hairstylist while in jail. To no one's surprise, Romanian officials snubbed the disgraced media personality's outlandish requests.
Before his comical arrest, Tate sported a sleek bald look that he proudly showed off as he posed for photos with his fleet of luxury vehicles.
After spending two months behind bars, though, the toll of life in custody began to alter Tate's signature look — and judging from his recent request, his ego appeared to suffer.
Sightings of Tate since his arrest have pictured the millionaire with a blotchy, thinning hairline.
The loud media personality complained that he could not keep up with his look due to disposable razors at the jail.
Additionally, the brothers wanted the game console to entertain themselves in the cell that they shared; however, Romanian officials told the duo "prisoners don't play, they pray."
While Tate was consumed with his appearance, Romanian officials were concerned with the serious allegations against Tate and his pals.
According to a court document from a previous appeal attempt, a Romanian judge ruled against the pair's request for freedom and considered the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their alleged tactic of identifying potential victims "with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities."
Tate and his brother were arrested on the suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized criminal gang with the intent to exploit women. Tate has lived in Romania since 2017.
Following Monday's ruling that sent the brothers back to their PlayStation-free jail cell, a post was made to Tate's Twitter.
"They weaponize lies to keep me in here. But you cannot hide the sun forever," read the tweet.