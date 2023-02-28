Republicans Slam Dr. Anthony Fauci For 'Lying' About Origins Of Covid-19 After DOE Report Suggests Virus Leaked From Chinese Lab
Republican lawmakers attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci this week after a bombshell Department of Energy report suggested the Covid-19 virus was leaked from a Chinese lab, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come more than three years after the Covid-19 global pandemic first started, the DOE released a report on Sunday indicating the virus was “most likely” leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in January 2020.
Fauci, who regularly shot down claims the virus originated in Wuhan both during and after the pandemic, subsequently faced major scrutiny as Republicans accused the 82-year-old immunologist of lying about the deadly virus’ origins.
But rather than admit he was possibly mistaken about where and how Covid-19 originated three years ago, Fauci instead urged caution in believing the DOE’s latest report.
“We must all keep an open mind to all possibilities,” he said on Monday during an interview with the Boston Globe, adding that “we may never know” where and how Covid-19 originated despite the DOE’s report.
“I don't see any data for a lab leak. That doesn't mean it couldn't have happened,” Fauci continued. “But evolutionary virologists published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Science with data that 'rather strongly suggests it was a natural occurrence' — a virus that leaped from animals to humans.”
“There needs to be a lot more investigation into the origin,” Fauci concluded after revealing four other intelligence agencies besides the DOE and FBI still believe the formation of Covid-19 was a natural occurrence. “It's very difficult to do if you don't have access to the location in which it occurred.”
Shortly after the DOE published their findings over the weekend, Republicans in both the Senate and Congress took to social media to attack Fauci over the fact their lab leak theories have seemingly been proven true.
“Anthony Fauci lied, and millions of people died,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted Monday. “For years, Anthony Fauci and Biden officials called this a conspiracy.”
“Remember when I asked Dr. Fauci how he knew that China didn't lie to him and use American money for gain-of-function research in Wuhan?” added Sen. John Kennedy. “Fauci told me, ‘You never know.' Maybe we're getting closer to knowing.”
“Fauci and the rest of the COVID criminal cartel didn't get everything wrong,” tweeted former Trump administration official Monica Crowley. “They knew the truth and lied, destroying countless lives & the health of the nation. On purpose.”
“Instead of being vilified and prosecuted, they were celebrated,” Crowley continued. “There must be justice.”
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning spoke out against the DOE and “certain [political] parties” for allegedly attempting to “smear” China.
“Certain parties should stop rehashing the 'lab leak' narrative, stop smearing China and stop politicizing origins-tracing,” she said during a press briefing held on Monday. “The origin of the novel coronavirus is a scientific issue and should not be politicized.”