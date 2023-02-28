Republicans Slam Dr. Anthony Fauci For 'Lying' About Origins Of Covid-19 After DOE Report Suggests Virus Leaked From Chinese Lab

Republican lawmakers attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci this week after a bombshell Department of Energy report suggested the Covid-19 virus was leaked from a Chinese lab, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come more than three years after the Covid-19 global pandemic first started, the DOE released a report on Sunday indicating the virus was “most likely” leaked from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in January 2020.