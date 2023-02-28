Seething Shakira Seemingly Targets Ex Gerard Pique's Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti: 'There's A Place For Women Who Don't Support Women'

Shakira didn't hold back, revealing how she's coped with their public breakup after 11 years together as she focuses on her two children while the soccer player moves on with his much-younger lover.

Gerard allegedly cheated on the Grammy winner, leaving her to uncover the alleged infidelity after discovering that someone had eaten her strawberry jam while she was away.

The athlete and their sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — allegedly don't like strawberry jam, so she knew someone else had been inside their home and felt comfortable enough to chow down on her food while she was gone.