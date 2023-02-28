Seething Shakira Seemingly Targets Ex Gerard Pique's Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti: 'There's A Place For Women Who Don't Support Women'
Shakira is done hiding behind her lyrics, addressing her breakup with Gerard Piqué and his rebound relationship with Clara Chia Marti in the first honest interview she's given since their split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Shakira didn't hold back, revealing how she's coped with their public breakup after 11 years together as she focuses on her two children while the soccer player moves on with his much-younger lover.
Gerard allegedly cheated on the Grammy winner, leaving her to uncover the alleged infidelity after discovering that someone had eaten her strawberry jam while she was away.
The athlete and their sons — Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — allegedly don't like strawberry jam, so she knew someone else had been inside their home and felt comfortable enough to chow down on her food while she was gone.
Without naming names, Shakira seemed to take aim at her ex's new lover.
"There is a place in hell reserved for women who don't support other women," the singer told Enrique Acevedo on Canal Estrellas.
The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker revealed her outlook on life has changed since her breakup with Gerard.
"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mum and dad under the same roof."
She now feels empowered as a single lady.
"You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day," she explained.
"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependant on men, I’ve fallen in love with love and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own," Shakira admitted.
"When a woman has to face life’s battles she comes out stronger."
She said her sons keep her going.
"Now paradoxically I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness," Shakira told the outlet. "That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want."
According to Shakira, she's let her failed relationship go.
"There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children," she claimed. "Now I’ve got more confidence in myself. I didn’t know I could end up being strong. I always thought I was more fragile. It’s true that I’ve got a bit of everything but you have to have faith."
Interestingly enough, Shakira's words don't match her actions.
She appeared to display unhinged behavior on her first Valentine's Day as a single woman by singing a song about killing her ex. The Beautiful Liar singer has also been locked in a battle with Gerard's mom, erecting a large witch doll on her balcony, aimed directly at her former mother-in-law's home and "blasting" her lyrics repeatedly at "full volume."