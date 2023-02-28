Tamron Hall & 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Go Toe To Toe During Wild Interview: 'You Don't Have It Right!'
Tamron Hall gave Larsa Pippen a run for her money when The Real Housewives of Miami star showed up for a sitdown interview in front of a live studio audience, with the ladies going head-to-head in a battle that ended in the Bravolebrity telling the talk show host off during a commercial break, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Things took a bizarre turn on Tuesday when Larsa confronted Hall, telling the television veteran she felt she was being treated negatively during the Tamron Hall Show interview.
When they returned from commercial break, Hall addressed the issue with Larsa as cameras rolled.
Defending herself, Hall said she's only asked her guest questions about what has aired on RHOM and was already made public. "A lot has happened on the show," Larsa interrupted. "When I was on the show a couple of years ago, I felt like the whole entire season I cried, I left, like, every time someone would argue with me and make up stories about me, I would just cry and leave."
Trying to explain her stance, Larsa continued, "So when you're saying, oh, I've said this or that about people, you don't know what they've said to me to hurt me. I feel like there's a lot that goes into these shows that you don't really see."
Hall only made it worse when she attempted to interpret what Larsa just said.
- Tamron Hall Works Employees 'To Death,' Insider Spills Explosive Secrets About 'Toxic Work Environment' After Executive Abruptly Quits
- Tamron Hall's Executive Producer Quits Show Amid Rumors TV Host Is 'Bleeding Staff' With Toxic Work Environment
- Tamron Hall Denies Dealing Cocaine, But Admits Making ‘Bad Judgment Call’
"What you're saying is that y'all are equally mean? I don't know," Hall responded, which seemed to infuriate the Housewives star.
"No, we're not mean to each other. I feel like you don't have it right," Larsa told her, appearing to be over the interview.
Hall tried to correct the error, later telling an unhappy-looking Larsa, "I don't want you to leave this live show thinking that Tamron Hall judges you for anything."
Viewers ate up the catfight.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Not Tamron Hall eating Larsa Pippen up, chile," one person posted. "The shade Tamron Hall is throwing at Larsa Pippen is crazy and obvious as hell I'm crying," tweeted a second viewer. "Omg Larsa Pippen on the Tamron Hall show is MESSY rn lol she said Tamron was being negative to her," shared another.
RadarOnline.com reached out for comment.