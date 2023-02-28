Ryan Seacrest & GF Aubrey Paige Unwind On Miami Beach After Departing 'Live' Host Is 'Pressured' To Pop The Question
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, soaked up the Florida sun while hitting up Miami Beach just two weeks after his big TV announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The famed media personality and model, who have been dating since 2021, enjoyed the gorgeous weather, taking a dip in the ocean before relaxing and applying sunblock.
Paige, 25, sported a string black bikini top and leopard-print bottoms while Seacrest, 48, opted for patterned swimming trunks during their low-key Sunday outing.
Live with Kelly and Ryan fans have still been reeling from Seacrest's surprising announcement that he will be leaving behind his co-hosting duties alongside Kelly Ripa.
The American Idol staple revealed it was a "bittersweet" change for him, especially considering the history they had together. Seacrest joined the show in 2017 as Michael Strahan's replacement, and now, Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, will step in.
Seacrest will be saying his official goodbye this spring, having originally committed to three years on the show, which doubled as a result of how much fun he was having.
"I look up to you. I respect you so much," Seacrest told Ripa. "I love the fact that we get to connect every day. There's nothing like this on television. This show really comes today because of an incredible family of people."
Seacrest will likely enjoy some reprieve in his schedule as he now reportedly plans to move to Los Angeles, where he will continue to do work for American Idol and record his syndicated radio program, which is based at iHeartMedia CHR KIIS-FM.
The acclaimed producer also confirmed he would still be on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve, and "focus my summers on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country."
Meanwhile, the award-winning presenter and Paige have been going strong for at least two years now, proving naysayers wrong about their 23-year age gap.
The pair made their red carpet debut in June 2022 at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Netflix's documentary Halftime.
She also recently took to Instagram with a heartfelt message: "Happy Valentine's Day mi amor. Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. To have the honor of loving you."
Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Seacrest has been feeling the pressure to propose as their romance gets more serious.
"Ryan's going to lose another one if he doesn't step up to the plate," one spilled, while another dished about her family plans.
"She wants kids, and she wants them with Ryan."