Jerry Jones' Sexual Assault Lawsuit Revived After Bombshell Appellate Court Decision

A Texas appellate court sacked Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by ruling a 2020 sexual assault lawsuit dismissed in lower court can proceed – exposing the billionaire to a potentially embarrassing trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The unnamed woman claimed the now 80-year-old Jones allegedly “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent” on September 16, 2018, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The alleged incident caused the woman to suffer “severe emotional distress,” and “psychological pain and suffering” plus medical expenses to deal with the trauma.