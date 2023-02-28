Jerry Jones' Sexual Assault Lawsuit Revived After Bombshell Appellate Court Decision
A Texas appellate court sacked Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones by ruling a 2020 sexual assault lawsuit dismissed in lower court can proceed – exposing the billionaire to a potentially embarrassing trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unnamed woman claimed the now 80-year-old Jones allegedly “kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent” on September 16, 2018, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The alleged incident caused the woman to suffer “severe emotional distress,” and “psychological pain and suffering” plus medical expenses to deal with the trauma.
The higher court’s ruling returns the case to the Dallas County district court which had previously dismissed the case on a technicality.
Doe filed the lawsuit as a “Jane Doe” and Jones’ lawyers complained the claim was not valid unless her identity was revealed to the defense in a Hail Mary attempt to avoid trial.
The appellate court determined the alleged victim “made a good faith attempt to amend her pleadings in response to the court’s special exceptions order,” and that “the trial court abused its discretion in dismissing the appellant’s claims.”
Thomas Daniel Bowers, the lawyer for the alleged victim – known by her initials J.G. – said he was confident the appellate was going to overturn the county court’s decision in the high-profile lawsuit which also names the Dallas Cowboys Foot Club and the National Football League as defendants because they should have known about Jones’ randy behavior.
“We always knew we were going to win because the law was on our side,” Bowers told The Dallas Morning News. “A victim’s finally going to get her day in court and that’s very important.”
This is not the first red flag against Jones, who denied and called the woman’s allegations “malicious and hurtful.”
In December 2022, Jones was ordered by a Texas court to take a paternity test with Alexandra Davis who insists the football icon is her biological father, reports CBS Sports. Jones called her claim an extortion attempt but admitted paying out millions over the years to Davis and her mother, Cynthia Spencer Davis.
In the paternity lawsuit, Alexandra Davis, 26, called the pay outs “hush money.”