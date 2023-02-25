Baby Steps? Ryan Seacrest's 25-Year-Old Girlfriend Wants Children But Departing 'Live' Host Isn't Ready
After years of being one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, Ryan Seacrest — who shocked fans by announcing on February 16 that he's stepping down from Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons — is finally ready for marriage. But kids? Not so much.
Unfortunately for Ryan, his live-in girlfriend of two years, Aubrey Paige, wants both, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 25-year-old "has been clear from day one that she's not just interested in getting married," spilled an insider. "She wants a guarantee the deal will include having children."
Ryan, 48, is having a hard time coming around to the idea.
"He's always on the run, and can't even imagine how he'd handle all his projects if he was kept awake by the cries of a newborn," said the source of the multi-hyphenate star, worth a reported $450 million.
"Plus, he feels it would be wrong to pass all the childcare onto his wife."
Despite Ryan's hesitation, the insider said Aubrey isn't caving.
"She wants kids, and she wants them with Ryan," the source dished.
Rumor has it — the career-driven star was left squirming after Aubrey dropped hints that she expects a proposal, or else, adding to speculation about why he decided to ditch his Live co-host Kelly Ripa in New York and move back to Los Angeles.
Sources snitched that Seacrest's lover is tired of waiting to see what their future holds.
"He's wonderful at picking up the tab and treating his girlfriends to shopping trips and five-star vacations, but it's the same old story," spilled a source. "He promises the earth to these girls, but it never comes true."
His track record says it all. Before Aubrey, Ryan had several other bombshells on his roster, including beauties like Shayna Taylor and Julianne Hough.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The pair became an item in June 2021, a little over a year after his breakup with on-again, off-again love Shayna.
"A lot of people rolled their eyes when Ryan first started dating Aubrey because of the age difference, but his friends have come to admire her," the insider said about the couple's 23-year age gap. "Aubrey's really been there for Ryan. She's helped him get back on track after his health scare from a couple years back."
The source warns that "Ryan's going to lose another one if he doesn't step up to the plate."