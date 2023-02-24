Your tip
New Low For CNN: Ohio Toxic Train Disaster Town Hall Hosted By Jake Tapper Lowest Rated In 4 Years

Feb. 24 2023

CNN hosted a town hall earlier this week focused on the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment led to the controlled release of hazardous chemicals and widespread concern in the community.

RadarOnline.com can exclusively report the special hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper did not pull in the viewership the network may have expected after airing from 9 to 11 PM ET.

Notably, the televised event, during which Tapper moderated a discussion with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and residents impacted by the catastrophe, was the lowest-rated primetime town hall since June 2019.

Nielsen ratings show it was also one of CNN's lowest-rated telecasts of the year thus far, averaging 446,000 viewers and 101,000 in the 25-54 demo.

RadarOnline.com has learned that FNC, on the other hand, took over the timeslot with triple-digit percentages, averaging 2.4 million viewers and 289,000 in the 25-54 demo.

The low ratings come at a time when CNN CEO Chris Licht has been making every effort to revamp the network, which in part involved him directing their "resources to best serve and grow audiences for our core news programming and products."

The town hall event allowed viewers to see first-hand the devastating impacts of the Ohio train derailment.

Some have reported they are unwell and dealing with a number of health issues amid news of dead fish and wildlife directly impacted by the accident.

"I don't feel safe in this town now. You took it away from me," lifelong resident Jim Stewart told Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during the town hall.

Shaw apologized and vowed to make it right by ensuring they will properly clean up and reimburse residents.

East Palestine locals have been seeking answers after a Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed on February 3, sparking a massive fire and prompting evacuation orders.

Former president Donald Trump and Republicans have called out the Biden administration for its response to the disaster.

In their own statement, the White House fired back, blaming the Trump administration for undoing rail safety measures enacted during the Obama administration.

