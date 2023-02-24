Princess Eugenie Remains Close To Rogue Cousin Prince Harry Despite Family's Wishes
Prince Harry's bond with first cousin Princess Eugenie has remained unbreakable as his war with the royals rages on, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Palace insiders claim that Harry and Eugenie have been close "since they were teeny-tiny" given their family history. Harry and William's father, King Charles III, is the brother of Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew.
Andrew married Eugenie's mom, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, in 1986, five years after Charles tied the knot with Princess Diana, the mother of his two boys.
Harry and Eugenie stayed in contact throughout the years, even rejoicing in each other's milestones.
The Duke of Sussex was one of "the first people she told" upon finding out that she and husband Jack Brooksbank were expecting their second child together.
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, knew before the couple made their public announcement in January and were over the moon for them.
The California residents, who are parents of two themselves, "immediately sent over some organic baby clothes with a handwritten note of congratulations," spilled a source to Life & Style.
Despite Harry's drama with the rest of their family, Eugenie continues to stick by Harry because "they always have each other's back" and are "still as thick as thieves."
"She was one of the few people who was understanding when Harry and Meghan left England for the United States," according to the tipster. "Eugenie and Jack visited them last year and had an amazing time."
In recent months, Harry's been trying to "persuade them to relocate there too."
Insiders claim their relationship was put to the test, however, with the release of his memoir, Spare, which laid bare family drama and ongoing royal turmoil.
"It was the first time there had been a sense of awkwardness between Harry and Eugenie," added the source, noting that she still never shut him out even though she worried his book would hurt his relationship with Charles and William.
All that Eugenie wants is for Harry "to bridge the divide with the royal family."
It won't be long until King Charles' coronation in May and there are still questions over whether Harry will be attending.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively learned, Markle is allegedly fuming over proposals for husband to attend without her.
Insiders said that he is only considering going solo to London for the 90-minute ceremony, which also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday.