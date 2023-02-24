Billie Eilish Demands Restraining Order After She Found A Shirtless Stalker At Her Home
Singer Billie Eilish feared for her safety after she came home to find a shirtless man outside her house on Monday. The singer filed a request for a protective order in court this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Eilish, 21, was previously granted a 5-year restraining order against another man who broke into her home — and is once again asking the Los Angeles court for help amid heightened concern for her safety.
The Happier Than Ever singer claimed that upon entering her Los Angeles home, she turned on the lights in her living room and was startled by the image of a shirtless pan peering inside her window.
Eilish quickly contacted the police — and wasted no time heading to the courthouse to file a request for protection.
According to court documents, Eilish identified 23-year-old Raymond Black as the shirtless man on her property. The filing alleged that the incident occurred around 7:30 PM.
Glendale Police Department quickly responded to the Bad Guy singer's 911 call and searched the property for the man.
After failing to catch the suspect on site, the authorities tracked down the man believed to be Black a few streets away.
Black was arrested but Eilish alleged the event was frightening — and claimed that he had also visited her parent's home to track the star down.
In addition to showing up at her parent's house, the Bad Guy singer also accused the suspect of visiting her home several times while it was still under construction.
According to court documents, Eilish said security footage showed Black loitering around her home earlier that afternoon. The suspect was then caught walking around her property before he undressed — and helped himself to a nice outdoor shower.
The lovely singer added that the ordeal — and alleged pattern of stalking — inflicted anxiety, fear, and emotional distress.
Eilish asked the court to grant protection for herself and her parents given the suspect's alleged past behavior.