Go Inside The University Of Idaho Horror House Now Set To Be Torn Down After Gruesome Quadruple Murders
The Moscow murder home, where four University of Idaho students lost their lives in November, will be demolished by the end of this semester — and RadarOnline.com is taking a look inside the house of horrors where the massacre took place.
The owner of the 2,295-square-foot off-campus property is giving the home to the University, with the school revealing the demolition news in an email to students and faculty on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death inside the home on November 13.
Washington State University Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in December for the quadruple slaying.
The University believes that tearing down the six-bedroom and three-bathroom home on Kings Rd. will help the community heal from the horrific crime.
"The house will be demolished," U of I President Scott Green said in the email. "This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene."
It doesn't sound like the horror home will be a vacant lot for long as Green announced, "we are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."
The U of I President also told students and staff that the school is working on creating an on-campus healing garden and memorial to honor Kaylee, Madison, Ethan, and Xana.
RadarOnline.com learned the murder home was renovated between 2018 and 2019. Upgrades included changes to the kitchen cabinets, counters, and appliances, as well as two of the bathrooms.
The original listing included an eerie foreshadowing — claiming the property was fit for roommates because there are two bedrooms and one bathroom on each level.
- Idaho University Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Taxpayer-Funded Attorney Will Pocket $200 An HOUR For Defense Work
- University Of Idaho Murders: Best Friend Discovered Ethan Chapin & Xana Kernodle's Dead Bodies, Source Claims
- TikToker Who Falsely Accused Professor Of University Of Idaho Murders Faces Doomsday Judgement After Blowing Off Defamation Lawsuit
As RadarOnline.com reported, one of the roommates painted a horrifying picture of what she saw and heard she was awoken at approximately 4 AM on November 13.
Dylan Mortensen, who was not harmed in the attack, "heard crying" and witnessed a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her."
In her interview with police, Dylan, said she heard what sounded like Kaylee "playing with her dog in one of the upstairs bedrooms."
A short time later, Dylan thought she heard one of the roommates say something along the lines of "there's someone here." While the comment prompted Dylan to open her door, she did not see anything at that point.
The roommate opened her door a second time when she "heard what she thought was crying" coming from Xana's room. Dylan revealed she also "heard a male voice say something to the effect of 'it's ok, I'm going to help you.'" Phone records showed that Xana was likely awake and on her TikTok app at 4:12 AM.
When she looked out her door a third time, Dylan saw the masked figure, which she described as "5'10" or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows." She did not recognize him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Dylan said "the male walked towards the back sliding glass door," and she "locked herself in her room." The documents released so far do not go into detail about the 911 call, which took place hours later.
Childhood best friends Kaylee and Maddie's bodies were found in the same bed in one of the third-floor bedrooms. Xana and her boyfriend Ethan were discovered in her second-floor bedroom.
Dylan also lived on the second floor.
Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. The affidavit revealed details that linked Kohberger to the crime, including DNA found on the knife sheath matching his, his white Hyundai Elantra, and his cell phone records.
RadarOnline.com later discovered several items were removed from Kohberger's Pullman, Washington, apartment, possibly connecting him to the victims, including blood and multiple hair fibers.