Go Inside The University Of Idaho Horror House Now Set To Be Torn Down After Gruesome Quadruple Murders

The owner of the 2,295-square-foot off-campus property is giving the home to the University, with the school revealing the demolition news in an email to students and faculty on Friday.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death inside the home on November 13.

Washington State University Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger was arrested in December for the quadruple slaying.