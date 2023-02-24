Joe Rogan's Dad Tells All: Podcaster's Father Who He Claims 'Beat' His Mother Alleges Money Went To Son's Head

Comedian Joe Rogan was slammed by his father, Joe Rogan Sr., over controversial remarks he made on his hit podcast. The father's ridicule came as the UFC commentator's Spotify contract was set to expire in 2023 — and had no clear plan to renew with the music streaming giant, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rogan, 55, has been no stranger to criticism, especially towards controversial takes shared on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

While his listeners may find the outspoken personality and his guests edgy, Rogan's estranged father and Spotify staff viewed his use of the platform in a far different, more concerning light.