'I've Been Putting Up With This For 25 Years': Joe Rogan's Estranged Father Denies Violence Allegations, Wants To Meet Famous Son
Joe Rogan’s father spoke out this week and denied the many allegations made against him by his famous comedian and podcast host son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rogan’s father, Joe Rogan Sr., has reportedly not spoken to or met with his now famous 55-year-old son in nearly 50 years.
The comedian and his sister, Laura, were allegedly taken from Rogan Sr. 48 years ago when their mother, Susan, abruptly took the siblings to San Francisco one year after her split from the older Rogan.
But now, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host’s father – who was previously a police officer in Harrison, New Jersey for more than 30 years – has spoken to The Sun and expressed his interest in meeting with his son for the first time.
“I’m on my way out. I’m 80 years old, I’m in the rearview mirror,” Rogan Sr. told the outlet. “But I would like to see him.”
“I definitely would sit down with him because he needs to listen to my side of the story. He never asked, didn’t know what I have to say,” he continued. “He doesn’t know how much it hurt me, and what I had to go through.”
Previously, the younger Rogan regularly spoke about his father’s allegedly vicious and violent tendencies during interviews and segments on his podcast.
Rogan Jr. also described his father as “crazy” and a “psychotic person” who allegedly “beat the f---” out of not only his mother but his cousin, kids and many others.
"So that was all my s--- from when I was like, really young,” the younger Rogan said during an episode of his controversial podcast. “I got to see someone who just can’t keep it together, smacks women, beats the s--- out of kids, beats the s--- out of them.”
"When you grow up with violence, you’re programmed to respond and react quickly,” Rogan Jr. also told Rolling Stone during an interview where he also revealed he only remembers "brief flashes of domestic violence” regarding his time with his father.
But Rogan Sr. has continued to adamantly deny his son’s allegations against him, claiming that when his children were taken to San Francisco “there were no police reports, no complaints against [him], no restraining orders, nothing.”
“I’m not a cry baby but I’ve been putting up with this for 25 years, since he got famous,” Rogan Sr. continued. "You got to be a man in life, and you take the good with the bad and you could just go along with some of it.”
“Nobody ever asked me about my side,” Joe Jr.’s father concluded in his recent interview. “They print his side. Nobody asked me how I felt when I came home from Florida and they were gone. No warning, no nothing.”
The younger Rogan has reportedly not responded to the outlet’s request for comment, and he has also reportedly not responded to his half-sister – Bridget Carselda – when she reached out upon learning she had an older half-brother.