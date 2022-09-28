Florida County Commissioner Appointed By Gov. Ron DeSantis RESIGNS After KKK Costume Photo Resurfaces Online
A Florida county commissioner appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis was forced to resign after a photo of him dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member went viral, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jeffrey Moore, who until recently served as a commissioner of Gadsden County, Florida, resigned from his post on Friday after the shocking photo – reportedly taken years ago – resurfaced online.
Moore had been appointed to his post by Gov. DeSantis in July to serve in Florida’s only predominantly Black county and was reportedly the only Republican serving on the five-member commissioner board before his abrupt resignation.
"Please accept this notification of my resignation, effective this date of Sept. 23, 2022, from the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners," Moore wrote on Friday.
"Thank you for the opportunity to have served in the position,” he continued, “however for personal reasons I am no longer able to continue."
Moore did not explain why he opted to resign, but he also dropped out of the District 2 County Commission election race – which was set to be decided on November 8 during this year’s general election.
Brenda Holt, another Gadsden County commissioner who briefly worked with Moore during his short two-month tenure on the board, described the shocking photo of Moore dressed as a Ku Klux Klan member as “total disrespect.”
"I really got this gut feeling in the bottom of my stomach," Holt, who is a retired school teacher, told a local Florida outlet. "It's just total disrespect."
"People are upset," she continued. "I don't know the history of that photo, but I do know that people depend on us in politics to do better. I'm concerned about young people seeing this."
"It's a very sad day in our history and a sad time for this county...the blackest county in the state," Tracey Stallworth, a pastor in the Gadsden County community, added. "This is not OK."
The photo in question showed Moore at a Halloween party years ago with his arms raised up and smiling at the camera. He was clearly wearing a white robe with a pointed hood while a logo nearly identical to that of the Ku Klux Klan is emblazoned on his chest.
Governor DeSantis has yet to acknowledge the damning photo of Moore. The fired politician has not spoken out about the matter.