What Intervention? Cara Delevingne Back At Work, Brushes Off Health Concerns For Paris Fashion Week As Pals Worry Over Model's Erratic Behavior
Cara Delevingne stepped out for the first time, looking like her runway vixen self following a string of bizarre behavior that led to her family, friends, and family worrying about her mental state. The model, 30, put on a brave face, smiling off health concerns in the wake of intervention rumors.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Delevingne was seen smiling and laughing for cameras at her fashion launch in Paris on Tuesday. Flaunting her curves in a blazer-inspired dress with a plunging neckline and over-the-knee boots, the troubled model-turned-actress rocked red lips and mousy brunette hair for her red carpet comeback.
Delevingne appeared cheery, acting as if her erratic behavior hasn't sparked worry and concerns about possible rehab. Looking confident and proud, despite the recent breakdown, the Only Murders In The Building star looked clear-eyed and healthy for her Cara Loves Karl spring/summer 2023 capsule with the late fashion house designer Karl Lagerfeld.
While she showed up to the Paris event to promote her capsule, she failed to attend the New York City celebration last week, which left her fans and celebrity friends hanging. Earlier in the day, Delevingne's Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie looked disheveled and emotional while leaving the model's Los Angeles home.
Delevingne's no-show at her NYC event wasn't the first time she had acted out. Days before her absence, she appeared jittery and shoeless while boarding Jay-Z's private jet.
A concerning video seen by RadarOnline.com showed the model outside of the airport wearing dirty socks, chain-smoking, spinning around in circles, and dropping her phone multiple times before getting on the plane.
However, she never left. Insiders revealed that Delevingne waited 45 minutes after her bags were loaded on the Carter family's private jet before she deplaned. Her team was caught talking to airport employees before they removed her bags from the plane.
Earlier this month, she appeared to be smoking something out of a pipe and taking drops of a mystery substance in broad daylight before heading into an adult shop.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Delevingne's pals have already stepped in.
"Partying is one thing. But you're starting to let down your friends, colleagues, and business partners and that's not like you," one friend reportedly told Delevingne, telling her it would be in her best interests to seek help.