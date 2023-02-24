Axe Attack: Russian Soldier Attacks His Own Troops After Getting Drunk On Frontlines Of War In Ukraine
A Russian soldier was reprimanded after it was revealed he got drunk and attacked his own troops with an axe while stationed on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Vladimir Putin’s forces still struggle to take Ukraine even one full year after first invading the nation in February 2022, it has been revealed that Russian soldiers are turning against one another as their forces as a whole continue to suffer drastic and significant losses.
This was exhibited in the most recent incident in which one drunk Russian soldier reportedly “chopped” members of his own troop in their backs and heads with an axe.
According to a video following the incident published on Twitter on Thursday, the axe-wielding Russian – as well as his fellow soldiers – were reprimanded by their superior officer.
“Russian [invaders] had a little drink, and one started chopping his friends with an axe so they had to beat the hell out of him,” the video was captioned.
In the video itself, the troop’s superior officer was seen chastising the soldiers as they stand with their heads down and recount the previous night’s incident.
"Last night, our comrades got drunk together with the unit commander. Rafis, I didn't expect this from you at all, that you would allow this,” the unit commander said in the clip. “This 'hero' grabbed an axe and started chopping his comrades, yelling: 'I will kill you.’”
"These two comrades beat the f--- out of him, f---, there's an enemy here, and there, you're on the f------ frontline,” the commander continued. "How many times did I warn you, don't drink lads, for f---s sake.”
"I said this will come to this, next time you'll be throwing grenades?” he then asked sarcastically. "You have no brains at all."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wednesday night’s incident on the frontline of the war in Ukraine marks just the latest example of Putin’s troops turning against their own soldiers rather than members of the enemy Ukrainian military.
In March 2022, shortly after the war was launched, at least two units of Putin’s military were accused of crushing their commanders with tanks in protest against the way the commanders were leading the soldiers in the war.
In September 2022, Russian recruits preparing for the war in Ukraine attacked a top Russian officer after the commander informed the soldiers they would “most likely die” in the conflict.
“You are all cannon fodder, you are facing slaughter,” the Russian officer reportedly told the soldiers before they “smashed” his face in.