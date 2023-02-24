Axe Attack: Russian Soldier Attacks His Own Troops After Getting Drunk On Frontlines Of War In Ukraine

A Russian soldier was reprimanded after it was revealed he got drunk and attacked his own troops with an axe while stationed on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come as Vladimir Putin’s forces still struggle to take Ukraine even one full year after first invading the nation in February 2022, it has been revealed that Russian soldiers are turning against one another as their forces as a whole continue to suffer drastic and significant losses.