Breakup Bombshell! Billie Eilish & Matthew Tyler Vorce SPLIT As He Addresses Cheating Rumors

Before squashing the hearsay, he shut down trolls who wrote cruel comments online.

"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do," he wrote in a statement shared via his Instagram Stories. "Live your own life."

"Nobody cheated on anyone," Vorce continued in a separate message. "Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."