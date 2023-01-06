Suspect Arrested For Attempted Burglary At Billie Eilish's Family Home, Two Years After Singer's Stalker Nightmare

In the past, Billie spoke out about the threats she received as a superstar which led to her becoming more of a homebody. “I really don’t like to be alone,” she said.

“I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers. And I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting," she said in a 2021 interview.