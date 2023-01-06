Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Billie Eilish

Suspect Arrested For Attempted Burglary At Billie Eilish's Family Home, Two Years After Singer's Stalker Nightmare

billie
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 6 2023, Published 2:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Billie Eilish’s family home was swarmed by LAPD officers on Thursday night after a man tried to break into her family home.

According to sources, the police responded to the home around 9:15 PM after someone witnessed a man hopping over a fence. The person who called described the suspect as wearing dark clothing.

Article continues below advertisement
billie eilish matthew tyler vorce split cheating rumors breakup
Source: MEGA

The home in question is where Billie and her producer brother Finneas grew up in. The singer’s parents still own the pad.

Police have yet to release information on whether the suspect took anything or his name. There were no reports of injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

The scary moment comes two years after Billie was granted a permanent restraining order against an obsessed fan. Back in 2020, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a petition filed by the singer against a man named Prenell Rousseau.

The order prohibits Rousseau from coming within 100 yards of her or her parents for 3 years. Billie had rushed to court after Rousseau showed up at her home and even touched her doorknob.

billie eilish matthew tyler vorce split cheating rumors breakup
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Billie spoke out about the threats she received as a superstar which led to her becoming more of a homebody. “I really don’t like to be alone,” she said.

“I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers. And I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here. It’s very comforting," she said in a 2021 interview.

billie eilish
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

During the same interview she spoke about the relationship she has with her father. "Our personalities are just very similar, and we have similar body language, and also the way we talk to people and listen to people. My dad also has tics, and I have Tourette’s, more severe than he does."

Article continues below advertisement

Billie has yet to comment on the arrest made at her parent's home.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.