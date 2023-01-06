Your tip
'Determined To Make Kate's Life A Nightmare': Meghan Markle's 'Baby Brain' Sister-In-Law Collecting Brunt Of Camilla's Cruel Revenge

Jan. 5 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Fresh from winning a real-life game of thrones, Queen Consort Camilla began twisting the knife in Kate Middleton's back by forcing the humiliated beauty's common-born parents to use the servants' entrance when they visit Kensington Palace, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Camilla also forced Kate to curtsy whenever they meet — a sign of inferior social rank — after her husband, Prince William, lost the title of king-in-waiting when the late Queen Elizabeth decided to pass the crown to her oldest son, now King Charles III.

"Camilla can't stop gloating and is determined to make Kate's life a nightmare," a palace insider squealed. "She intends to 'utterly humiliate' William's wife and 'knock that common-born bed-warmer down a few pegs."

Camilla began by embarrassing Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who made a fortune running a party goods store, by forcing them to use a rear entrance at the royal apartments when they stop by to visit their grandkids, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

"Camilla says 'it's fitting and proper' the Middletons 'use the servants' entrance like the rest of the merchants who come crawling to the palace,'" the insider said. "They've been putting on airs just like their daughter and need to be put in their place."

Charles' ruthless second wife also reportedly scuttled any plans to give minor titles to William's working-class in-laws — even though they are grandparents to future King George. Instead, she wants HER children to get knighthoods or other honors "as befits the offspring of Britain's queen," the source added.

"William and Kate are pushing back against Camilla's petty plots but they have little chance of success," a royal confidant dished. "For the moment, Charles and Camilla hold all the cards.

Camilla and Kate's feud isn't the only petty one in the family.

Prince Harry opened up about what sparked the rift between Middleton and his wife, Meghan Markle. The alleged altercation that turned the sister-in-law's relationship upside down was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning their May 2018 wedding.

At the time, Kate was pregnant with Louis. She gave birth in April.

Sources claimed there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses, which caused Kate to get "very upset." It was alleged that Meghan joked Kate must have "baby brain because of her hormones" and "it caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family."

In his tell-all, Harry also claimed that William physically attacked him during a heated conversation about Meghan. Harry's book, Spare, will be released on Tuesday.

