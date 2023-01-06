Texas Woman Escapes Terrifying Bumble Date Gone Wrong After Allegedly Being Held By Her Captive For 5 Days

A Texas woman survived an alleged terrifying event after going on a date with a man she met on the dating app, Bumble. The Houston woman fled her date's apartment after she claimed he held her captive for five days and sexually abused her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The woman, whose identity has been kept private at this time, agreed to meet up with the suspect, Zachary Kent Mills, 21, on December 24. Five days later, she allegedly made a heroic escape and sought help from a neighbor after she claimed she was sexually abused by him.