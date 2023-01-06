Texas Woman Escapes Terrifying Bumble Date Gone Wrong After Allegedly Being Held By Her Captive For 5 Days
A Texas woman survived an alleged terrifying event after going on a date with a man she met on the dating app, Bumble. The Houston woman fled her date's apartment after she claimed he held her captive for five days and sexually abused her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, whose identity has been kept private at this time, agreed to meet up with the suspect, Zachary Kent Mills, 21, on December 24. Five days later, she allegedly made a heroic escape and sought help from a neighbor after she claimed she was sexually abused by him.
The alleged incident occurred at the suspect's apartment off of Kuykendahl Road in Tomball, which is about 35 miles north of Houston.
According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, investigators were able to piece together the suspect "held her against her will" for nearly a week.
Investigators stated that after agreeing to go on a date with the suspect, whom she met on Bumble, Mills picked up the woman and took her back to his apartment. At that point, the Texas man allegedly tried to have sex with the woman.
The criminal complaint said the woman refused the suspect's alleged advances and "he immediately began to physically assault her and would not let her leave the residence."
The complaint also claimed that Mills used a "closed fist" to repeatedly strike the woman in her face and neck. After the suspect allegedly grew tired of using his "closed fist," he was accused of using a "screwdriver" as a weapon, reportedly hitting her "with the handle."
Mills was accused of starving the woman throughout the five days in addition to allegedly sexually abusing her. The woman's opportunity to escape allegedly came when the suspect left his residence to go to his father's house.
After the suspect left the apartment, the woman "gathered up her clothes" and fled the apartment.
She sought assistance from a neighbor and explained the alleged torture she reportedly endured from Mills. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was able to identify the suspect by his driver's license photo.
Upon examination at a nearby hospital, the woman showed visible injuries that included bite marks, severe bruising to the majority of her body, and cuts on her throat and nose.
Mills was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping but could face additional charges. The suspect's bond was set at $50,000. He was released on 24-hour house arrest and prohibited from contacting the victim, per the conditions of his bail.
Mills' attorney said he's "presumed innocent." His court date is scheduled for March.