2020 Oscars After Party: Kim, Billie, Emily & Other Stars Change Into Their Hottest Looks The more glitter, the better!

Hours after Hollywood royalty took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to accept their well-deserved awards, they changed from their ball gowns and suits to their party dresses and stylish jackets for a night of wild partying.

Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho gleamed after walking the pale-blue carpet with his award, while Brad Pitt humbly held on to his gold statuette to greet friends after having made a heartwarming speech about his kids.

Billie Eilish joined the annual Vanity Fair bash after changing into a black sequin ensemble and sunglasses — cool as ever.

Kylie Jenner — in a curve-hugging blue and black dress — showed up to the party dateless and hung out with sister Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kardashian-Jenner best friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen joined the club, though the clan’s momager was noticeably missing.

Some stars took turns posing inside the photo booth, while others sipped drinks in quiet corners.

The star-studded party welcomed icons from every bubble: film gurus like Al Pacino, fashion bosses like Donatella Versace and cultural phenomenons like Monica Lewinsky. Amongst them walked renowned and beloved movies stars, all in their hottest and chicest looks.