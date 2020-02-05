Hailey Baldwin Admits Struggles During First Year Of Marriage To Justin Bieber: ‘He Was Really Sick’

Hailey Baldwin Admits Struggles During First Year Of Marriage To Justin Bieber: ‘He Was Really Sick’ Singer got diagnosed with Lyme disease following months of ailments and depression.

Hailey Baldwin is standing by her man no matter what.

In a new interview with Elle, the model, 23, admitted her first year of marriage to Justin Bieber was tough on both of them. At the time, the “Yummy” singer, 25, began experiencing a myriad of health issues, and bizarrely, doctors did not know what was wrong.

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis,” she said. “And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy, and we didn’t know why.”

The newlyweds worried about Bieber’s health and crippling depression all while trying to navigate their new lives as Mr. and Mrs.

“It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on,” Baldwin said.

And while she was excited about planning her second wedding to Bieber following their courthouse nuptials, Baldwin felt that organizing a ceremony after having just rekindled their romance and while dealing with Bieber’s crisis would have been “really hectic and stressful.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bieber — who revealed in his new docuseries that he almost died from using drugs in the past — recently revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease. He is currently being treated for the illness while wrapping up production of his upcoming album.

“Now he’s perfectly healthy,” Baldwin said. “But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

Bieber’s health issues forced him and Baldwin to put the marital vow “In sickness and in health,” into immediate effect. “We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff. Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks,” she said.

Now that Bieber is healing and back in the music scene, Baldwin is looking forward to joining him on tour.

“He’s an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with,” she said. “There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I’m lucky.”