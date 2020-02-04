Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber Reveals He Was ‘Dying’ From Drugs In Shocking Tell-All Confession ‘My security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse,’ he says.

Justin Bieber is revealing just how dark his drug use became at its worst in a shocking new interview for his new YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

In the newest episode, “Dark Seasons,” Bieber details how his substance abuse issues started while he was growing up in Stratford, Ontario, Canada.

According to the “Yummy” singer, he first smoked pot at 12 or 13 and then moved on to “popping pills” and “sipping lean” — usually a mixture of cold medicine containing codeine, soda and hard candies.

“It was just an escape for me,” explains Bieber, 25. “I was young, like everybody in the industry, or in the world, who experiment.”

However, he notes that his astronomical fame only compounded his problems.

“But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting stuff from me, knowing I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live,” he says.

Bieber’s issues became so bad at one point that he realized he needed to get sober.

“I decided to stop because I was, like, dying,” he says on Seasons. “My security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy-scary.”

“I’ve abused my body in the past and now I’m just in the recovery process,” he explains. “I’m committed to getting better because I know ultimately being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be.”

“And for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make. I can’t do it if I’m not healthy, and I haven’t been healthy for a long time,” the singer adds.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bieber was diagnosed recently with mononucleosis and Lyme disease.