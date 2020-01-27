Selena Gomez Claims She Was ‘Victim’ of Emotional ‘Abuse’ In Justin Bieber Romance ‘It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over,’ singer admits.

Selena Gomez is not done spilling the dirt on her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Talking to NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro for Weekend Edition Sunday, this weekend, the singer, 27, opened up about her new album Rare, and the personal connection she has to the lyrics.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her hit single “Lose You to Love Me,” Gomez said: “I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.”

“It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over. And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter,” she continued.

Fans know that “Lose You To Love Me,” along with various other tracks in her new album, is thought to be about her romance with Bieber — and about the heartbreak that came after it. In some tracks, she sings about the joy and passion that were present in her and Bieber’s four-year relationship, while in others, she sings about the pain she felt after the “Sorry” singer, 25, left her for now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

“Saying goodbye to Justin Bieber, who I’m assuming you’re speaking about,” Garcia-Navarro said.

“You had to get the name in, I get it,” Gomez replied.

After essentially confirming her album is about her famous ex, Gomez explained that despite the dark times she went through during the high-profile romance, she eventually “found the strength” in every situation.

“It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse,” she said, before Garcia-Navarro asked if she meant emotional abuse.

“Yes, and I think that it’s something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult,” Gomez continued. “And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Rare recently rose to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart after Gomez begged her fans to stream her songs and even admitted to buying her own albums.

“It’s officially out! I was a bit embarrassed asking so often for you to stream or buy my album. It felt inauthentic. Thank YOU so much for making something so personal to me be a moment I’ll never forget. All I truly desire is for you all to enjoy the music and spread the love,” she wrote on Instagram after her big win.

Bieber has not publicly reacted to his ex’s revenge songs.

His team has not responded to Radar’s request for comment.