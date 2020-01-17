Selena Gomez Admits To Buying ‘As Many’ Of Her Own Albums ‘As Possible’ To Make ‘Rare' #1

Selena Gomez will do whatever it takes to get the number one spot on the music charts.

In a series of candid Instagram Stories, the “Look At Her Now” singer, 27, admitted she’s so anxious to get her new album, Rare, to number one, that she’s resorted to shopping for her own records.

“Alright, so, one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible,” she said in a clip. She then explained that she was on her way to Target, Walmart and Best Buy, with three of her friends, to purchase the records.

“Am I like kind of desperate for doing this?” she asked through laughs. “I don’t care. I don’t care, because this album is so… it’s rare.”

Hours later, she shared a snap of her in bed, begging her fans to stream her album.

“So I just found out that my album is neck to neck with another incredible artist,” she said, referring to Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.

“I told people before that it’s not about numbers for me, but I would love for the most important album I’ve ever released to become number one,” Gomez continued. “So, if you don’t mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is, again, something I dreamed about for so long. But, regardless, I just hope that you guys are enjoying it.”

She concluded her video by telling her fans: “So, no worries, either way I’m happy.”

After glumly asking her followers for help, the singer showed off the many perks fans get when buying her record. Inside each physical album is a poster of Gomez, along with various behind-the-scenes photos of her.

Seeing Gomez’s pleas, her current competitor, Ricch, 21, tweeted: “Stream rare by selena gomez.” Others, however, did not think of her pleas as endearing, and instead bashed her on social media, branding her a “cheater” for buying her own albums.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Gomez has spoken openly about how meaningful her new album is to her. The singer admitted she wrote the 13-track record inspired by her recent heartbreak from Justin Bieber. Many of her hit songs, including “Lose You To Love Me,” detail the pain, love and passion present in the stars’ four-year on and off relationship, while others show the evolution Gomez had to go through after Bieber, 25, dumped her to marry Hailey Baldwin.

The “Yummy” singer has not reacted publicly to Gomez’s revenge songs, but he is set to release his own album later this year.