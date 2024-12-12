Now Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son is Dragged to Court: Justin, 30, In Hot Water Over $190,000 Unpaid Porsche Bill — After Being 'Banned' From Renting Houses

Justin had originally agreed to make 42 payments in the amount of $3,365.23, the complaint reads, but suddenly stopped shelling out at the end of 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Diddy's son now owes more than $190,000 and continues to accrue interest on the defaulted payments.

The Porsche company originally began the process of recalling the car in October 20203, but at the time, Justin's lawyer said it was all an accident due to a faulty address.

Jeffrey Lichtman, told In Touch: "Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill, which resulted in unintentionally missed payments. We are in touch with the creditor, and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid and the lawsuit will be dropped."

However, Porsche has since filed a new motion, again asking for a default judgment to be made against Justin and demanding their car back.