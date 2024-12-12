Now Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son is Dragged to Court: Justin, 30, In Hot Water Over $190,000 Unpaid Porsche Bill — After Being 'Banned' From Renting Houses
Sean 'Diddy' Combs son has found himself in some hot water of his own, while his dad continues to sit in Manhattan's Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
The younger Combs is being sued over a nearly $200,000 car bill, RadarOnline.com has learned, after already being banned from homes in Los Angeles.
While his dad waits for his day in court, Justin Combs is waiting for a date of his own. The 30-year-old is being sued for defaulting on payments for a pricey ride.
Court documents reveal a company known as Porsche Leasing has accused him of breaching the terms of a lease agreement for a 2022 Bentley Bentayga V8.
The leasing company has demanded Justin return the car after he failed to make payments on it.
Justin had originally agreed to make 42 payments in the amount of $3,365.23, the complaint reads, but suddenly stopped shelling out at the end of 2023.
According to the lawsuit, Diddy's son now owes more than $190,000 and continues to accrue interest on the defaulted payments.
The Porsche company originally began the process of recalling the car in October 20203, but at the time, Justin's lawyer said it was all an accident due to a faulty address.
Jeffrey Lichtman, told In Touch: "Due to an address change, Justin did not receive his bill, which resulted in unintentionally missed payments. We are in touch with the creditor, and the matter is being settled. The outstanding balance will be paid and the lawsuit will be dropped."
However, Porsche has since filed a new motion, again asking for a default judgment to be made against Justin and demanding their car back.
The repo comes as Justin also finds himself banned from homes in Los Angeles.
Justin has been "banned" and "blacklisted" from renting party homes in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com previously revealed, after being accused of hosting wild parties that resulted in significant property damage.
A group of real estate brokers in LA claim Justin misrepresented the sizes of his parties and hosted hundreds of guests despite saying it was a small gathering - which led to severe damage, including broken furniture and filthy conditions.
A source told the New York Post: "The company that I work with rented houses to Justin. He would say, 'I’m having 20 people over.' But there would be 200, and then they would wreck the house.
"It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him."
Justin allegedly "called" the site's source to request a house and was denied.
His lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, disputed the claim: "Justin has not been charged with a crime nor sued civilly regarding any of these accusations for a reason – he did nothing wrong."
Combs' son often shares photos of himself while partying at lavish events and drinking alcohol on Instagram.
Justin's issues come as his dad remains behind bars in Brooklyn awaiting his sex trafficking and racketeering trial set for May 2025.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Combs has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several alleged victims over the last few months.
The Bad Boy Records founder and producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.