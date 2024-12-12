Your tip
F1 Cancer Tragedy: Race Icon Eddie Jordan, 76, is Battling 'Aggressive' Double-Cancer — And Pleads with Fans to 'Go Get Tested'

Photo of Eddie Jordan
Source: Formula For Success YouTube

Race icon Eddie Jordan revealed the devastating news on his podcast.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Race icon Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling "aggressive" double-cancer and urged fans to "go get tested".

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 76-year-old announced he has prostate and bladder cancer, which he explained had spread over the past few months.

f eddie jordan double cancer
Source: Formula For Success YouTube

Jordan revealed details about his diagnosis on his Formula For Success podcast.

Jordan revealed details about his diagnosis on his Formula For Success podcast alongside co-host and 13-time Grand prix winner, David Coulthard.

He said: "We've kind of alluded to it over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.

"We've all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who's an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses like what I've got, but he's a far younger man.

"But this is a little message, and everybody listening to this: Don't waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you've got chances."

The race icon continued: "And there is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime.

"Go and do it. Don't be stupid. Don't be shy. It's not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys."

f eddie jordan double cancer
Source: Formula For Success YouTube

Coulthard praised his co-host for his 'wise words.'

Coulthard replied: "EJ, wise words. You've had this personal experience, and it's good to see you are looking sharp actually considering the chemotherapy.

"I'm sure that is not the work of a moment and not a pleasant experience, but it is great that you are sharing your experience with all of our listeners."

Jordan added: "We move on, but yes, some very dark days in there.

"We pulled out of it, thankfully."

To lighten the mood, Coulthard asked Jordan whether it would be an “opportune” moment to remind him that he owes him some money.

Jordan replied: “I think you better wait until I die, you’ll have a better chance of getting it!"

The 76-year-old has been a member of the F1 community since the 1990s.

He ran his own team in F1 between 1991 and 2005, before he continued his involvement in the sport as a broadcaster for the BBC and Channel 4.

Jordan is also the manager of design guru Adrian Newey.

Before getting into the racing world, Jordan worked at the Bank of Ireland.

f eddie jordan double cancer
Source: Formula For Success YouTube

Jordan has revealed that he is battling 'aggressive' double-cancer.

When opening up about his terrifying diagnosis, Jordan referenced Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, who recently revealed he was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer and has been given between two and four years to live.

In his first TV interview following the diagnosis, Sir Chris described the "absolute shock and horror" he felt about receiving the devastating news that came "completely out of the blue."

He explained: "It's been the toughest year of our lives so far by some stretch."

"No symptoms, no warnings, nothing. All I had was a pain in my shoulder and a little bit of pain in my ribs."

f eddie jordan double cancer
Source: This Morning YouTube

Sir Chris Hoy revealed in October that he has terminal prostate cancer and has been given between two and four years to live.

