F1 Cancer Tragedy: Race Icon Eddie Jordan, 76, is Battling 'Aggressive' Double-Cancer — And Pleads with Fans to 'Go Get Tested'

Jordan revealed details about his diagnosis on his Formula For Success podcast alongside co-host and 13-time Grand prix winner, David Coulthard.

He said: "We've kind of alluded to it over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive.

"We've all heard about our wonderful friend, Sir Chris Hoy, who's an absolute megastar, and he is coming out and talking about illnesses like what I've got, but he's a far younger man.

"But this is a little message, and everybody listening to this: Don't waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you've got chances."