Joe Biden Mocked As He Commutes Almost 1,500 Sentences and Pardons 39 Anonymous People — As Rage Grows Over Son Hunter Being Let Off

President Joe Biden is granting clemency to 1,500 individuals and pardoning 39 others in the largest single-day clemency action in U.S. history.

The pardons were granted to those convicted of non-violent crimes and commuted sentences for individuals on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com can reveal – a move that comes roughly one week after Biden received criticism for granting clemency to his own son, Hunter.